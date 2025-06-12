‘Stay away from demonstrations’: Canada updates travel advice for L.A.

A protester is arrested by California Highway Patrol near the federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

The Canadian government is warning travellers to “stay away from demonstrations” in U.S. cities like Los Angeles.

Protests over immigration raids erupted in Los Angeles on June 6 and have since spread to other major U.S. cities like Chicago and New York. Against the wishes of California’s governor and local officials, U.S. President Donald Trump has responded by deploying Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles help quell the unrest.

In an update to its travel advice and advisories for the U.S. published late Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada urged travellers to Los Angeles and other impacted cities to “follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfew orders.”

A curfew is currently in effect for most of downtown Los Angeles from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. PDT.

“Additional curfew orders may be imposed on short notice,” Global Affairs Canada cautioned. “Monitor local media for the latest information.”

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson encouraged Canadians to visit the Travel Advice and Advisories webpage to stay up to date. Canada maintains a consulate in L.A. and most other major U.S. cities.

“Canada is closely monitoring the situation in Los Angeles,” the Global Affairs spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. “We recommend that Canadians avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and follow the instructions of local authorities.”