Supreme Court of Canada to hear Facebook privacy case

A Facebook privacy tab is displayed on a computer screen showing a Facebook Help Centre page in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to review a ruling that concluded Facebook broke federal privacy law by failing to adequately inform users of risks to their data when using the popular social media platform.

Last September, the Federal Court of Appeal found Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, did not obtain the meaningful consent required by the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act between 2013 and 2015.

The decision overturned a 2023 Federal Court ruling.

The Court of Appeal said Facebook invited millions of apps onto its platform and did not adequately supervise them.

It found that the Federal Court’s failure to engage with the relevant evidence on this point was an error of law.

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne called that decision an acknowledgment that international firms whose business models rely on users’ data must respect Canadian privacy law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press