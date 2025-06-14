Australian man shot to death at a villa on the tourist island of Bali

Plain-clothed police officers are seen at a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

DENPASAR, Indonesia — An Australian man was shot and killed and a second Australian tourist suffered injuries at a villa on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, police said.

Police Chief Arif Batubara said the shooting Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in Badung regency is under investigation and police are looking for witnesses.

The victims were rushed to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

Batubara identified the deceased victim as Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne. The second victim suffered injuries from being punched, he said.

“We cannot yet determine the motive for this shooting and also who the perpetrator is until our investigation is complete,” Batubara said.

The Associated Press