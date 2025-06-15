Washington Post investigating cyberattack on journalists, WSJ reports

A cyberattack on the Washington Post compromised the email accounts of several journalists and was most likely the work of a foreign government, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Matt Murray, the Washington Post’s executive editor, said in an internal memo that the breach was discovered on Thursday and an investigation had been initiated, the WSJ reported.

Staffers at the Washington Post were told the intrusions compromised journalists’ Microsoft MSFT.O accounts and could have granted the intruder access to work emails, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The reporters whose emails were targeted included members of the national security and economic policy teams, including some who write about China, the report added.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

In 2022, News Corp NWSA.O, which publishes the WSJ, was breached by digital intruders. The email accounts and data of an unspecified number of journalists were compromised in that incident.

Reporting by Pretish M J in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao