Videos of monkey torture and sexual abuse lead to charges in U.S.

Warning: The following story contains graphic details.

An unsealed indictment reveals that two people face charges in the U.S. in connection with videos depicting extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.

According to court documents, Katrina D. Favret of Tennessee and Robert M. Craig of North Carolina were allegedly involved in private online chat groups dedicated to what are known as “animal crush videos,” which show animals being tortured and killed.

The defendants purportedly used encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal to communicate, commission and share the disturbing content, which a federal indictment says involved “the torture, murder, sexually sadistic mutilation, and sexual abuse of animals, specifically baby and adult monkeys.”

Individuals in Indonesia were allegedly paid to create the videos.

Favret and Craig are both charged with conspiracy to create and distribute animal crush videos. Favret is additionally charged with creating and distributing the content.

The grand jury indictment that outlines the charges was filed in an Ohio federal court on April 24 and unsealed on June 11. Favret was arrested in May and entered a plea of not guilty on June 12. She was released with conditions ahead of a jury trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 28.

Favret and Craig allegedly conspired with Ronald P. Bedra of Ohio, who was convicted on similar charges and sentenced to 54 months in prison in October.

“On or about October 16, 2021, Favret sent instructions electronically to the videographer asking him to create a video in which he inserted a heated screwdriver into the anus of a monkey,” part of the indictment states.

The indictment also included excerpts from online chats.

“That cleared one out of my bucket list,” a co-conspirator allegedly wrote after a video of genital mutilation was shared.

The FBI and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case.

Favret’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Craig’s lawyer was not listed in court documents reviewed by CTVNews.ca, and it is unclear if he has been arrested or entered a plea. The charges against Favret and Craig have not been proven in court.