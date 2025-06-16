Video captures Italy’s Meloni rolling her eyes in off-mic moment with France’s Macron at G7 summit

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni was caught by cameras rolling her eyes while speaking with French President Emmaneul Macron at the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron shared an off-microphone moment at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting the G7 leaders — along with leaders from several other countries — for two days of discussions, ranging from the war in Ukraine to artificial intelligence.

Seated around the summit table ahead of Carney’s official opening remarks on Monday, Meloni appeared to roll her eyes with Macron.

With all the leaders’ microphones muted, Meloni can be seen leaning over while Macron whispers something to her behind a closed fist, prompting Meloni to look up at him. The two then give slight nods, and she makes a thumbs-up gesture.

About 30 seconds later, Macron is again seen whispering to Meloni, before the latter looks up at him and rolls her eyes. The camera then cut away.

With muted microphones and shielding their mouths, it’s unclear what the French president said to elicit the Italian prime minister’s response.

