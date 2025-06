A supporter of Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez uses a boom to paste a photo of her on the wall outside her home after the nation's Supreme Court upheld Fernandez's corruption conviction in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine federal court on Tuesday granted former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s request to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at her home in Buenos Aires.

Judges ruled that Fernández, 72, can serve time in the apartment where she lives with her daughter and her granddaughter, citing her age and security reasons. Fernández was the victim of an attempted assassination attempt three years ago.

The Associated Press