Chinese embassy in Israel urges citizens to leave

BEIJING — The Chinese embassy in Israel has urged Chinese citizens to return home or leave the country via land border crossings as soon as possible, on grounds that the security situation has deteriorated and Israeli airspace remained closed.

“At present, the Israeli-Iranian conflict continues to escalate, with civilian facilities damaged and civilian casualties increasing, making the security situation even more severe,” the embassy warned in a Tuesday notice on WeChat.

The notice recommended Chinese citizens to leave via the land crossing towards Jordan.

