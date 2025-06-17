Father’s Day prank goes viral as 200 Texas dads get duped into wearing the same shirt to church

Jake Coffman was one of the duped dads and said the stunt made his Father's Day even more special. (KTVT via CNN Newsource)

Coppell, Texas — A North Texas mom devised a plan to prank nearly every dad in their parish by getting all of them to wear the same shirt to Mass on Father’s Day.

The Sunday surprise, featuring 200 dads, went viral, spreading both joy and laughter to millions.

“I had this, what I like to call ‘a Holy Spirit idea’ to do this shirt thing,” Kristen Combo told CBS News Texas.

She said it all started as a simple idea to prank a group of dads on Father’s Day at their church, Saint Ann’s Catholic Parish in Coppell.

“So, then everybody started telling everybody and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger,” Combo explained.

Combo got all the moms to buy the shirt from the same online Catholic store, Sock Religious, and present the polos as a sweet Father’s Day gift. As it turned out, about 200 dads all showed up in the same bright blue attire. Combo posted it to her Instagram, and in less than 24 hours, the reel was viewed millions of times across the world.

“I think that people just want wholesome content and then also seeing men be really amazing fathers – it just brought joy,” Kristen said.

Jake Coffman was one of the duped dads and said the stunt made his Father’s Day even more special.

“I was like, ‘I think we all have the same shirt. We just got pranked by our wives,’” Coffman said with a laugh. “Being able just to see like everybody joyful and laughing and just kind of brought that little bit of joy that we needed for Father’s Day.”

Combo said God was in on the prank, laughing from heaven.

“It’s blessed and brought joy to so many people across the world. It’s just so cool to see how the Lord works and how he works with a sense of humor,” Combo sad.

Amelia Mugavero, CNN News