Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed during protests against immigration raids

Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a vigil by community religious leaders on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lifting a curfew in downtown Los Angeles.

Her Tuesday announcement comes after she first imposed the curfew in response to protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city.

Bass, a Democrat, said she’s lifting the curfew following “successful crime prevention and suppression efforts.” On Monday she trimmed back the hours after fewer arrests during evening demonstrations.

She says the curfew protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism.

The Associated Press