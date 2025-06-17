Trump raises the price for Canada’s inclusion in the Golden Dome defence system

U.S. President Donald Trump left this year's G7 Summit in Alberta the same day he arrived. Mike Le Couteur on the event that prompted his sudden departure.

Canada will need to pay US$71 billion to be included in the Golden Dome defence system, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Monday.

“They want to be a part of it” he told reporters on his way back to Washington following an early departure from the G7 in Alberta. “They’ll be in the dome.”

The Golden Dome is one of Trump’s signature defence plans. It’s modelled after Israel’s Iron Dome missile interception system. Prime Minister Mark Carney has at least considered getting on board, and the president had previously said Canada would need to pay US$61 billion for coverage, US$10 billion less than he cited on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump and a close circle of U.S. officials sat for a closed-door meeting with their Canadian counterparts on trade and various other topics. Both teams remained tight-lipped afterward on what was discussed, but they’ll pen a deal within 30 days , according to a readout.

Trump suggested the Golden Dome won’t be a part of that deal. “We may make a separate deal on that,” he told reporters. He also said he’s still interested in turning Canada into a state.

“I think it’s a much better deal for Canada, but you know, it’s up to them. They’re going to have to pay a lot of tariffs, and they’re going to have to pay a lot of money for the dome.”

Canada Trump G7 Summit Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump the ‘tariff person’

Tariffs remain in place on metals and a range of Canadian goods not covered under the two countries’ free trade agreement. Trump seemed to indicate he wants to maintain them in some fashion and called himself a “tariff person” during a photo op with Carney.

He said Carney had pushed a “more complex idea” on trade, which is also “very good.”

Asked about what that complex idea was, Trump didn’t offer details beyond his opinion that he didn’t think it could get done quickly enough.

“They get too complex with the deals, and they never get done,” he said. “We need speed.”