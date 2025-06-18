Argentina lifts ban on assault rifles, semi-automatic weapons

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina on Wednesday overturned a three-decade ban on citizens owning semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles, part of far-right President Javier Milei’s drive to liberalize gun ownership.

The reform published in the government gazette allows so-called “legitimate users” to “acquire and possess semi-automatic weapons with detachable magazines, similar to assault rifles, carbines or submachine guns derived from military-use firearms.”

Until now, the purchase and ownership of these categories of weapons were reserved for the military.

As a Congress member, Milei defended the free carry of weapons but while campaigning for president in 2023 said he had no plans to completely deregulate gun ownership.

His government has, however, substantially relaxed the country’s gun laws.

In late 2024, it lowered the minimum age for gun ownership from 21 to 18.

In May this year, the government followed up by launching an express online gun license application for civilians who say they will use their weapon for sport.

Fewer than a million of Argentina’s 45 million citizens have a gun license, of which two-thirds have expired, according to government figures.