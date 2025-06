Hurricane Erick strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it nears Mexico’s Pacific coast

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Erick, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico -- Hurricane Erick rapidly strengthened Wednesday afternoon into a potent Category 2 storm as it churned toward Mexico’s southern coast amid warnings it was likely to become a dangerous major hurricane that would threaten the region with damaging winds, life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds had risen by early afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph) as the intensifying storm headed toward an expected landfall sometime Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

By Wednesday afternoon, Erick was centered about 105 miles (165 kilometres) south of Puerto Angel and about 215 miles (345 kilometres) southeast of Punta Maldonado in the eastern Pacific, the latest hurricane center advisory said.

Forecasters said Erick was expected over the coming hours to lash Mexico’s Pacific coast with heavy rain, strong winds and a fierce storm surge. Rains of up to 20 inches (50 centimetres) could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lesser totals in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, the center’s advisory says. The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

The hurricane center said Erick was forecast to reach major hurricane strength late Wednesday night or early Thursday near the coast and is then expected to move inland. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Hours earlier, Erick was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) moving northwest toward the coast at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm’s projected path would take its center near the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many unprepared. At least 52 people died in Otis and 32 were missing, after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort’s hotels.

Down the coast in Puerto Escondido near the southern edge of Erick’s possible path, some fishermen began pulling their boats out of the water under a drizzling sky Wednesday.

Even though the wind had yet to pick up at the Zicatela beach, red flags were up to warn people to stay out of the water. But some surfers ignored them as they continued to ride waves.

Laura Velazquez, Mexico’s national civil defense coordinator, said Wednesday that Erick was forecast to bring “torrential” rains to Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas in southern Mexico.

The mountainous region along the coast is especially prone to mudslides, and there are numerous rivers that could jump their banks.

Thousands of troops were being deployed to the area, Velazquez said.

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado said Wednesday that all schools were closed and the state had alerted all of the fishing and tourism operators of the risk of the coming storm and recommended they prepare their boats. Acapulco’s port closed Tuesday evening. She said 582 shelters were prepared to receive people who might evacuate their homes.

One of the criticisms of the government’s handling of Hurricane Otis was that authorities did not give sufficient warning about the threat posed by the rapidly intensifying storm. Many boats sank in Acapulco’s harbor.

President Claudia Sheinbaum during her daily news briefing Wednesday warned residents in the hurricane’s path to heed government instructions and wait out the storm in their homes or government shelters.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Acapulco to Puerto Angel. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, and preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the hurricane center advisory.

By Luis Alberto Cruz, The Associated Press