Rural Oklahoma strives to become American hub for critical minerals processing

LAWTON, Oklahoma — Nestled beneath Oklahoma’s Wichita Mountains sits a two-story warehouse containing the only machine in the United States capable of refining nickel, a crucial energy transition metal now dominated by China.

The facility, owned by startup Westwin Elements, aims to help Oklahoma become the epicentre for U.S. critical minerals processing, a sector the country largely abandoned decades ago.

The state will have to overcome several obstacles to get there, including a lack of major critical mineral deposits, a weak education system and its location at the centre of the United States - far from international shipping lanes.

Yet Oklahoma’s push into minerals processing marks an unexpected twist in the country’s efforts to wean itself off Chinese rivals who have blocked exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to boost U.S. production of minerals used across the economy. In Oklahoma, the country’s only nickel refinery, its largest lithium refinery, two lithium-ion battery recycling plants, a rare earths magnet facility, and several electronic waste collection facilities are under construction or in operation - more than in any other state.

They join a Umicore site that produces germanium crystals for solar panels. An aluminum smelter - the country’s first since 1980 - is set to break ground next year at a site bordering an Arkansas River tributary.

“I’ve strategically made a conscious effort to go after some of these new industries that I think are going to be critical,” Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, told Reuters. “There’s money flying into critical minerals from the investment side, so it might as well be located in Oklahoma.”

Investors and corporate executives say the state’s location, lack of mineral deposits, and other detracting factors are outweighed by a string of positives: Oklahoma has railways and highways bisecting the state en route to the three U.S. coasts, a workforce with deep energy experience, state rebates and other financial incentives, a large inland port with access to the Mississippi River watershed, and accommodating regulators.

Officials boast on social media that Oklahoma is a “one phone call state,” a description meant to evoke what they see as a streamlined regulatory process.

Australia-based MLB Industrial, a startup that supplies lithium-ion batteries to the locomotive industry, expanded its business to Oklahoma earlier this year for that very reason.

“Other states were looking for a large, established company to invest, rather than a company with a growth profile,” said Nathan Leech, MLB’s CEO, who moved his family to Oklahoma. “We intend to grow in Oklahoma.”

A nickel refinery, in particular, has been sought by Washington for years but Chinese market dumping had scared away would-be entrants, said a source familiar with the Trump administration’s minerals policy.

KaLeigh Long founded Westwin and named it after her desire for the U.S. to shake off Chinese minerals dependence - as she puts it, “The West will win.” The firm has built a demonstration facility 137 km south of the state capital that it says can refine 200 metric tons of nickel annually and will expand to produce 34,000 metric tons per year by 2030.

If successful, the Westwin facility would refine ten per cent of America’s annual nickel needs, demand projections from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence show, drawing on rock taken from Turkish and Indonesian mines, as well as recycled U.S. batteries.

Even as Oklahoma promises state tax rebates and other incentives, Westwin is lobbying Washington not to eliminate a federal production tax credit heavily opposed by Republicans along with other green energy subsidies enacted by former President Joe Biden, as Reuters reported earlier this month.

Westwin is in negotiations with the Pentagon for a nickel supply deal that would keep metal inside the United States to make batteries for military drones and other equipment, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.

Sustainable power

Roughly 354 km northeast, a lithium refinery under construction from Stardust Power aims to produce 50,000 metric tons of the battery metal per year, about a fifth of what the U.S. is expected to need by 2030. Japan’s Sumitomo signed a preliminary agreement in February to buy up to half of the facility’s output.

Stardust aims for the plant to filter lithium from brines - something that has yet to happen at commercial scale - and will have roughly the same capacity as Tesla’s refinery under construction in Texas. It will be powered in part by renewable energy; nearly half of the state’s electricity is generated by wind turbines.

“That was a huge draw,” said Roshan Pujari, Stardust’s CEO. The company is pushing forward even after rival Albemarle paused plans to build a large U.S. refinery, citing weak lithium prices.

“During these down cycles is the best time to be developing, because why do we want prices to be high when we have nothing to sell?” Pujari said.

USA Rare Earth, which went public earlier this year, chose Oklahoma over Texas for its rare earths magnet facility given what it felt was the personalized support from Stitt and other officials, said CEO Josh Ballard. Magnets made from rare earths turn electricity into motion for EVs; the U.S. stopped making them in the 1990s.

Ballard says the facility is slated to open early next year and initially produce 1,200 metric tons annually, enough magnets to build more than 400,000 EVs. That supply is already highly sought after in the United States since China placed export restrictions on rare earths in April.

Ballard said he has been fielding “a lot of phone calls” since April from prospective customers. The company on Tuesday signed a preliminary supply agreement with Moog MOGa.N for magnets used in AI data centres.

“We can do this quickly. It’s just a matter of how do we do it, and can the government help be a catalyst?” said Ballard. The company could get a boost from legislation introduced earlier this month by three U.S. senators - including Oklahoma’s Markwayne Mullin - that would provide a tax credit for roughly 30 per cent of the cost to manufacture a magnet made from rare earths.

Elsewhere, two Oklahoma battery processing facilities - from Green Li-ion and Blue Whale Materials - will break down lithium-ion batteries into copper and other building blocks for new batteries. Natural Evolution, in Tulsa, is spearheading a push to expand electronic waste recycling.

Green Li-ion, which has a recycling facility in Atoka - Country music star Reba McEntire’s hometown - has held talks with Glencore as well as Westwin about buying a recycled version of battery scrap known as MHP, or mixed hydroxide precipitate, that can be used to make nickel products, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Glencore declined to comment.

Most of the country’s recycled batteries are exported now to China in the form of black mass, essentially shredded battery parts. Green Li-ion, which is headquartered in Singapore, moved its U.S. operations to Oklahoma given the state’s history with oil and gas extraction, skills it sees as complementary to black mass processing.

“This state has a lot of chemical engineers,” said Kevin Hobbie, the company’s senior vice president of operations.

‘Swinging for the fences’

Oklahoma’s foray into the energy transition hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

Tesla supplier Panasonic in 2022 chose Kansas over Oklahoma for a battery plant after the Sunflower State wooed it with US$1 billion in incentives.

In January, EV startup Canoo filed for bankruptcy despite a US$1 million state grant and Stitt’s commitment for his administration to buy 1,000 of the company’s vehicles. Canoo, which had several production facilities in Oklahoma, blamed uncertain demand for its cargo vans. State officials say they are trying to recoup the funds.

Stitt said he is not bothered by the bankruptcy. “We’re going to keep swinging for the fences,” he said.

The state’s education system has also generated negative headlines, due in part to a battle over low standards that could make it difficult to convince high-tech talent and their families to relocate to Oklahoma. The state’s pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade educational system, for instance, is ranked 48th out of the 50 U.S. states by U.S. News and World Report, and many schools have moved to a four-day week to save money.

Alphabet’s Google, which built an Oklahoma data centre in 2011, donated funds to the local school district in part to attract faculty.

Oklahoma’s superintendent of schools is an elected position over which Stitt has no control. The governor successfully pushed for a school voucher system that he said should attract more families.

“If I create competition, and now a public school has to compete for a student, it’s going to make all boats rise and bring more talent to Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The governor said he is focused on helping the minerals refiners in his state grow and is lobbying Trump to require federal contractors to increase the percentage of minerals they buy that are processed in the country.

That’s a key desire also for Long, the Westwin founder, who spent her youth herding cattle, an experience she said inspired her interest in refining and a reticence for mining.

“After seeing the beef and meat industry, I learned that the packer is the one that seems to take the least amount of risk and yet makes the most amount of money,” she said. “When I saw mining, I was like, ‘The miner is the rancher and the refiner is the packer.’ So I decided I want to be the packer.”

---

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Nick Oxford; Editing by Veronica Brown and Claudia Parsons