UN trade agency says it faces ‘painful’ cuts as countries navigate tariffs

GENEVA -- The United Nations trade and development agency, tasked with helping developing countries access the global economy, faces “painful” cuts as part of broader reforms prompted by a decline in global donor funding, its secretary general said.

Rebeca Grynspan told Reuters she was concerned that UNCTAD’s work will be hampered while demand for its services grows, as countries seek information on the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

For UNCTAD’s 2026 budget, Grynspan said she and her team had proposed cutting 70 posts, out of a total of about 500.

“This is painful. There’s no way to disguise this ... we haven’t cut that number of posts ever in one budget,” she said.

“It really will constrain the organization and the things that we can do.”

UN agencies like UNCTAD are having to cut costs amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the U.S., which has provided nearly a quarter of the world body’s funding, and longer term liquidity problems.

“What worries me the most is the possibility to respond to countries in their needs fast enough,” Grynspan said.

Grynspan, who is part of the task force on broader UN80 reforms to improve efficiency and cut costs at the UN, said she was involved in discussions on how to better divide tasks among the UN’s development agencies through collaboration.

The UN Secretariat, the global body’s executive arm, is preparing to slash its US$3.7 billion budget by 20%. About 75 agencies and departments faced a June 13 deadline to propose budget cuts. The UN in Geneva is proposing leaving the historic Palais Wilson, which houses its human rights office.

The final decision on UNCTAD’s proposed budget will be made by the UN Secretariat and member states in September.

Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Reuters