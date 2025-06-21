A Frenchman charged with commissioning online pedophile crimes in Colombia

View of the deserted Seine river banks along the Palais de Justice courthouse during nationwide confinement measures to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Content warning: This story includes mention of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

PARIS — A 55-year-old Frenchman suspected of commissioning online pedophile crimes in Colombia has been arrested and charged in France, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

The suspect was charged this week with complicity in human trafficking involving minors under the age of 15 who had been raped, rape and sexual assault of minors including incestuous acts, as well as acquisition, possession and consultation of pornographic images of minors. He was remanded in custody.

The prosecutor’s office said it worked with Colombian authorities and that the operation led to the simultaneous arrests of the suspect, local perpetrators and middlemen, the so-called money runners. Several victims were also identified and sheltered.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had transferred more than 30,000 euros (US$35,000) to several people in Colombia in exchange for images of young children being sexually abused, the prosecutor’s office said. Weapons were also found at the individual’s home.

Online pedophile crime, also known as livestreaming, involves commissioning sexual assaults and rapes of minors in other countries from one’s own country, generally in return for payment from the relatives of the victims, who are directly involved. The perpetrators then watch these videos live.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here. ​