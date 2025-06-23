Canada’s UN envoy says Iran would like to escalate, but may lack capacity

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Iran launched short- and medium-range ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, home to U.S. forces in Qatar on Monday, less than 24 hours after the United States bombed three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

While Iran may want to increase the amount of strikes it launches, Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, says they may not have the capacity to do so.

“Iran would like to escalate in response to the Israeli and American attacks, but we will see exactly whether Iran is actually able to effectively respond,” he said in an interview with CTV News Chanel on Monday.

Al Udeid is a key U.S. military asset in the region, housing both the Combined Air Operations Center and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest of its kind in the world.

Qatar Mideast Wars This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

Iran described the strikes as “a mighty and successful response” to “America’s aggression.”

“I think it reflects Iran’s ambition,” Rae said. “I also think it reflects the fact that much of Iran’s capacity to respond has been really impacted.”

Rae says the core issue is Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and how far the U.S. is willing to go to stop them.

“Without admitting to it, Iran has rapidly increased attempts to become a country with nuclear weapons,” he said, adding that it’s not clear whether the American initiative will be able to succeed without creating more disruption and warfare.

“The Americans have indicated that they are not going to tolerate any race to a successful nuclear conclusion by Iran,” Rae said. “(But) from all the evidence that we have, (Iranians) seem to be trying to do (that) at breakneck speed.”

As leaders on all sides assess their next steps, Rae warns the coming days could shape the region’s future.