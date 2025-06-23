Gunmen kill bride in attack on French wedding party

A person waves the French flag near Republique Plaza in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A 27-year-old bride was killed when gunmen attacked a wedding party in a village in southeastern France, with one of the assailants also dying during the assault, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Three other people, including a child, were injured in the attack, which plunged the tiny picturesque village of Goult into shock.

According to a source close to the investigation, the violence might be linked to possible drug-related score-settling.

At around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) the newlyweds were leaving the party when they were confronted by masked assailants who opened fire.

The deceased are the bride and one of the attackers, who was hit “in return”, said Avignon prosecutor Florence Galtier without providing further details.

According to earlier information, the attacker was run over by the bride and groom’s car.

Three people were injured. Of them, the 25-year-old groom and a 13-year-old who was in the couple’s car received serious injuries.

According to the prosecutor, the attackers, who arrived by car, carried several weapons. They fled on foot after the attack.

‘Outraged’

According to the police, a total of 28 people were present in the village hall at the time of the attack.

The authorities have opened an investigation into murder and attempted murder by an organised gang.

Several police cars blocked access to the scene of the tragedy on Sunday morning.

“I’m angry. I’m outraged,” Goult Mayor Didier Perello told reporters.

Perello did not rule out possible score-settling.

“I’m ruling nothing out. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

“We’re close to towns, I won’t name them, where unfortunately, we’ve already seen this kind of thing before.”

Dozens of police and a helicopter have been mobilised to track down the gunmen.

According to the mayor, the village hall had been booked by the couple in March.

“The village hall had been rented for a wedding by people who don’t live in the commune,” he added.

Guillaume Molinas, 50, said he feared that the tragedy would “give the village a bad name.”

“The last major incident in the village was 125 years ago,” said the owner of a restaurant.

The French government has recently vowed to intensify the fight against narcotics and drug-related crime.

By Fanny Kyriakides with Sylvie Maligorne in Paris