Afua Hagan: How Prince William is transforming the monarchy

Prince William, walks in the Parade Ring on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Afua Hagan is a contributor to CTVNews.ca, focusing on the Royal Family. Based in London and Accra, Hagan is a regular commentator on the royals across a variety of international outlets, and is a leading voice on diversity in Britain.

Prince William turns 43 this week, and with each passing year, he grows more into the role he was born to inherit — that of the future king.

The road to monarchy is rarely a smooth one, especially in an institution that is steeped in tradition yet increasingly under pressure to modernize. But as the Prince of Wales steps further into the spotlight, it’s becoming clear: William is shaping a monarchy that is more attuned to the challenges of the 21st century, while staying rooted in its core mission of service.

Prince William now plays the part of a steady hand in the monarchy. As King Charles deals with cancer treatment, William has taken on more duties tied to the country’s constitution and important traditions.

He hasn’t been named as regent, but he helps steer the monarchy’s path. He attends significant public events and takes part more and more in private meetings and state affairs showing someone who is getting ready to lead — not by making big statements, but by steady actions. This careful approach shows his support for his father and his sense of how crucial smooth transition is during this fragile time.

Royals Trooping the Colour From the left, Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William Prince Louis , Prince George, Kate Princess of Wales and Princess Charlott on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in London on June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

At the heart of this transformation is a shift in tone and priorities. William is more direct, more engaged, and more present than ever before. His recent engagements — from spotlighting the U.K.’s homelessness crisis to tackling environmental sustainability — are not just photo opportunities. They reflect a deeper commitment to using his platform for tangible, long-term impact.

The Prince of Wales has started making practical changes to royal operations. He removed Queen Elizabeth II’s long-standing “no selfies” rule, often stopping to take loads of pictures with royal watchers and fans.

Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/1lgNT1o2pK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2025

On top of that, he’s simplified communications by sharing his personal number with staff and uses WhatsApp for quick messages. “If you want me, just get me, just message me,” William told one employee, according to former secretary and keeper of the records Alastair Martin in an interview with The Times.

Over the last several years, Prince William has focused on meaningful initiatives rather than just ceremonial appearances. He launched housing projects to help the homeless and backed mental health programs for farmers.

Prince William and Cate Blanchett Prince William, left, and Earthshot Prize Council Member Cate Blanchett, right, visit Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing in Norwich, England, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Eddie Mulholland /Pool Photo via AP)

The Earthshot Prize stands as his major environmental achievement – a £50-million initiative spanning a decade to fund innovative climate change solutions. These efforts paint a picture of a future king who wants to guide with both empathy and decisive action.

William faces the pressures of being the next monarch while dealing with concerns about the monarchy’s popularity. His approach combines global influence with ground solutions to create an effective blueprint.

His environmental work has brought him face to face with world leaders like former President Biden and President Macron at global summits. “He wants it to be modern and meaningful,” reveals a royal insider.

Britain VE Day Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of V-E Day at Horse Guards Parade, London, Thursday May 8, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

But this past year had been difficult for the Prince of Wales. He himself described it as the hardest year of his life. The emotional weight of the Princess of Wales’s absence from public life due to her cancer treatment deeply affected not just the public, but William himself. He chose to pause some royal responsibilities to stay close to Kate and spend time with their children. That choice reminded people of the person behind the royal title. It made him more relatable.

This period revealed a different side of William — one that focuses less on strict rules and more on care and understanding. Along with managing more royal tasks, he carries a visible emotional burden, yet handles it with dignity. Some transparency about Kate’s health brought in a fresh wave of openness for the Royal Family breaking away from their long-standing tradition of keeping personal struggles hidden.

Estrangement with Prince Harry

Ukraine-Prince Harry Prince Harry waves as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Of course, the elephant in the room remains his relationship with Prince Harry. Their estrangement is no secret, and it continues to cast a long shadow over public perception. William has opted for silence and stability in contrast to Harry’s more vocal critiques of royal life. To some, this stoicism enhances William’s image as a man of duty, to others it can come across as cold. The lack of reconciliation also represents a missed opportunity — the future king wants to exude unity and maturity in his ascent to the throne. Still, William appears resolute in protecting the institution first, even if that means keeping personal wounds private.

‘Strategic succession planning’

A source confirms a report saying that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been quietly assembling a team that will help guide their eventual transition to King and Queen. It’s a behind-the-scenes move that reflects both foresight and realism — an understanding that the demands of the modern monarchy require not just personal resilience, but the right people in the room.

Trusted advisers, communications strategists, and private secretaries with a clear-eyed view of the challenges ahead are already in place, shaping everything from public engagements to long-term philanthropic strategy. This isn’t palace intrigue — it’s strategic succession planning. A source said that whilst there is no indication that King Charles II will abdicate anytime soon, it just makes sense for the Prince and Princess of Wales to get their ducks in a row for the next stage of their Royal life. William and Kate are not just preparing themselves, but building an infrastructure of stability that will serve the monarchy for decades to come.

What we are witnessing is a royal heir coming into his own. No longer just “Diana’s son” or “Charles’ boy,” William is beginning to carve out a legacy that is distinctively his. He’s forging a modern model of kingship — one that is less about grandeur and more about grounded leadership.

As he turns 43, Prince William stands at the intersection of history and change. The monarchy he will one day lead may look very different from the one his grandmother or even his father shaped. But if his current trajectory is anything to go by, it will be one that strives to meet people where they are — his vision for his monarchy is royal with a small ‘r’.

And that might just be what secures the monarchy’s place in the future.