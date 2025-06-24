Tropical Storm Andrea, first of Atlantic hurricane season, has formed

Hurricane Andrea captured in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East Imagery, Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 10:50 a.m. ET. (NOAA)

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Andrea was located 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometres) west of the Azores, forecasters said. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 m.p.h. (65 km/h) and the cyclone was travelling east-northeast at 17 m.p.h. (28 km/h).

The tropical storm is expected to be short-lived. Andrea was forecast to weaken Tuesday night and dissipate by Wednesday night.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and the hurricane centre said there are no hazards affecting land. Andrea was projected to continue moving to the east-northeast through Wednesday.

The Associated Press