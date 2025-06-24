Trump administration will provide $30 million to Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza

Palestinian youth and children are seen at a tent camp set up amid war-damaged infrastructure in Gaza City, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

WASHINGTON— The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The request is the first known U.S. government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid program, confirmed that the U.S. authorized the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticized by the U.N., humanitarian groups and others.

Matthew Lee And Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press