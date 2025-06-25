Attacker who killed a London schoolboy with a samurai sword is convicted of murder

LONDON — A man armed with a samurai sword who killed a teenager on his way to school and injured five other people during a 20-minute rampage in London in 2024 was convicted of murder on Wednesday.

A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Marcus Arduini Monzo guilty of murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, along with counts of attempted murder, wounding with intent, aggravated burglary, and possessing a bladed article.

The 37-year-old had admitted to carrying two samurai swords but denied all other charges.

Monzo, who has dual Spanish and Brazilian citizenship, killed Anjorin during an attack in April last year in the Hainault area of east London that began when he struck a pedestrian with his van. He told the victim he was going to kill him and slashed the man’s neck. The wounded man was able to get away and survived.

Monzo then ambushed Anjorin, who was wearing headphones, and did not hear a neighbour yelling to warn him. He went on to attack several other people, including two police officers.

