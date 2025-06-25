Sixteen people dead in Kenya’s anti-government protests, Amnesty Kenya says

Protesters scatter as police fire teargas at them during a demonstration in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Sixteen people died in anti-government protests in Kenya on Wednesday, with most killed by police, the local branch of global rights group Amnesty International said.

“16 verified dead,” Amnesty Kenya’s executive director Irungu Houghton told Reuters, adding the figures were verified by the watchdog and the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

“Most were killed by police,” Houghton said, adding at least five of the victims had been shot dead.

NAIROBI -- At least eight people died and 400 were injured during nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya on Wednesday a year after deadly demonstrations against a tax bill, the national rights watchdog said.

Thousands of Kenyans took to the streets to commemorate last year’s demonstrations, in which more than 60 people died, with police firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse them in the capital Nairobi, according to local media and a Reuters witness.

Some protesters clashed with police, and the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said late Wednesday that eight deaths had been reported across the country, all “allegedly from gunshot wounds.”

“Over 400 casualties have been reported, including demonstrators, police officers and journalists,” KNCHR said in a statement shared on its official X account.

The watchdog did not say who had shot the victims, noting heavy police deployment and “allegations of excessive use of force, including rubber bullets, live ammunition and water cannons, resulting in numerous injuries.”

Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the KNCHR statement.

An official at the capital’s main Kenyatta National Hospital said the facility had received dozens of wounded people.

“107 admitted, most with gunshot injuries,” the source said, referring to rubber bullets and live rounds. He added that no deaths had been reported at KNH.

National electricity provider Kenya Power said one of its security guards was shot dead during the protests while patrolling its headquarters in Nairobi.

Large crowds were seen earlier heading in the direction of State House, the president’s official residence, in scenes broadcast by Kenyan channel NTV before it and another broadcaster KTN were pulled off the air after defying an order to stop live broadcasts of the demonstrations.

Both channels resumed broadcasts later on Wednesday after a court in Nairobi suspended the order issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Anger against police

Protesters torched court facilities in Kikuyu town on the outskirts of Nairobi, Citizen TV reported. Flames and thick smoke billowed from the court building in a video posted on the broadcaster’s X account.

Isolated clashes were reported in the port city of Mombasa, according to NTV, with protests also in the towns of Kitengela, Kisii, Matuu and Nyeri.

Although last year’s protests faded after President William Ruto withdrew proposed tax hikes, public anger has remained over the use of excessive force by security agencies, with fresh demonstrations this month over the death of a blogger in police custody.

Six people, including three police officers, were charged with murder on Tuesday over the killing of 31-year-old blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang. All have pleaded not guilty.

Ojwang’s death has become a lightning rod for Kenyans still mourning those who perished at last year’s demonstrations, blamed on security forces, against a backdrop of dozens of unexplained disappearances.

“We are fighting for the rights of our fellow youths and Kenyans and the people who died since June 25... we want justice,” Lumumba Harmony, a protester, told Reuters in Nairobi.

The unprecedented scenes on June 25, 2024, showing police firing at protesters as they broke through barriers to enter parliament, created the biggest crisis of Ruto’s presidency and sparked alarm among Kenya’s international allies.

By Edwin Okoth, Humphrey Malalo and Vincent Mumo

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Ammu Kannampilly; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Bernadette Baum, Philippa Fletcher)