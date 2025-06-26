A Canadian has died in ICE custody, cause under investigation

A Canadian in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody has died, according to the government agency.

“Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old citizen of Canada in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was pronounced deceased by the Miami Fire Rescue Department June 23 at 1:36 p.m.” reads a news release.

“The cause of death is still under investigation.”

Noviello was found unresponsive on June 23, a few minutes before 1 p.m., according to the release. Medical staff at a Bureau of Prisons detention centre performed CPR and administered a defibrillator. They also called 911.

He was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

ICE wrote the Canadian entered the U.S. with a visa on Jan. 2, 1988. He became a permanent resident three years later.

On May 15, 2025, he was arrested by ICE at a probations office and charged with removal for violating U.S. drug laws.

In October 2023, he was convicted in eastern Florida for racketeering and drug trafficking and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.