The best that Bezos’ money can buy: The billionaire’s Venice wedding to Lauren Sanchez causes a stir

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, inside boat, pass by the San Giorgio Maggiore Church on their way to their pre wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

VENICE, Italy — The Italian city of Venice was making waves Friday with the most anticipated wedding of 2025 — that of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The sky itself is no limit for this couple who have travelled into space, and expectations are about as high.

One of the world’s most enchanting cities as backdrop? Check.

Star-studded guestlist and tabloid buzz? Of course.

Local flavour? You bet.

Beyond that, the team of the world’s fourth-richest man has kept details under wraps. Still, whispers point to events spread across the lagoon city, adding complexity to what would have been a massive logistical undertaking even on dry land.

0 of 46 U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves as she gets on a taxi boat to leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) Leonardo Di Caprio is seen ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner seen ahead of the of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Khloé Kardashian is seen ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Kim Kardashian is seen ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) ITALY-VENICE-WEDDING-BEZOS Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian stand on a taxi boat as they leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) U.S. fashion designer Sarah Staudinger gets on a taxi boat to leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) Orlando Bloom, center, leaves a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Oprah Winfrey, center right, and Gayle King, center left, leave a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump waves as she and her husband Jared Kushner arrive in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini) Vittoria Ceretti, center right, and Edward Enninful, center left, leave a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez kiss as they leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, inside boat, pass by the San Giorgio Maggiore Church on their way to their pre wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at the airpost for the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images) Kim Kardashian,Kris Jenner ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images) Khloe Kardashian walks to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding on June 26, 2025. (ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images) American singer Usher Raymond IV, right, arrives at the Gritti hotel in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan arrives at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Stefano Mazzola/GC Images) Oprah Winfrey, second left, arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Oprah Winfrey arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, center, arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady arrives for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump enter a water taxi after arriving at Marco Polo airport at ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on June 24, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images) Jared Kushner (R) and two of his children Joseph (L) and Arabella (C) stand on a taxi boat as they arrive at the St Regis Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice on June 24, 2025. (Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images) Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, right, and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to their wedding. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini) Italian Army soldiers patrol St. Mark’s Square ahead of the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos waves as he leaves by boat an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to his wedding with Lauren Sanchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos waves as he leaves by boat an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to his wedding with Lauren Sanchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, right, and Lauren Sanchez arrive by boat at an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to their wedding. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)) Lauren Sanchez is sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Jeff Bezos's step father, Mike Bezos, centre back to camera, arrives to an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Lauren Sanchez arrives by boat at an hotel in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to her wedding with Amazon multi-billionaire founder Jeff Bezos. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)) Tourists walk in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Gondolas and tourists crowd canals and their side streets in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) A boat loaded with supplies cruises in front of St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Tourists snap photographs of the Rialto bridge along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Gondolas are moored outside St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) A gondolier tours tourists along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Boats cruise along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) A man hauls a cart of supplies through Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) This photo released by Greenpeace shows a large banner against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' planned wedding, in St. Mark Square, in Venice, Italy Monday, June 23, 2025. (Greenpeace via AP) This photo released by Greenpeace shows a large banner against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' planned wedding, in St. Mark Square, in Venice, Italy Monday, June 23, 2025. (Greenpeace via AP) A 'No Jeff Bezos wedding' protest poster is attached on a wall in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

On Thursday, dozens of private jets touched down at Venice’s airport as yachts pulled into the city’s famed waterways. Aboard were athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders, converging to revel in extravagance that is as much a testament to the couple’s love as to their extraordinary wealth.

The heady hoopla recalled the 2014 wedding in Venice of actor George Clooney to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, when adoring crowds lined the canals and hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside City Hall.

Not so for these nuptials, which have become a lightning rod for protests.

Still, any desire to dampen the prevailing fever pitch has yet to materialize. Instead, the glitterati were set to party, and the paparazzi jostling for glimpses of the gilded gala.

Whatever happens, it will be a wedding for the ages.

Logistics and costs

Venice is famed for its network of canals, where gondoliers croon for lovestruck couples and even ambulances are aquatic. But water transport of everything from bouquets to guests makes Venice among the world’s most challenging cities for a party, according to Jack Ezon, CEO of luxury travel advisory and event planner Embark Beyond.

“It’s a very tight-knit community; everyone there knows everyone, and you need to work with the right people,” said Ezon, whose company has put on a dozen high-end events in Venice. “There’s very tight control, especially on movement there with boats.”

It at least triples the cost versus staging the same soiree in Rome or Florence, he said.

Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia was first to give an estimated tally for the Bezos/Sánchez bash: He told reporters this week the most recent total he saw was between 40 and 48 million euros (up to US$56 million).

It’s an eye-popping, jaw-dropping figure that’s over 1,000 times the $36,000 average cost of American couples’ weddings in 2025, according to wedding planning website Zola’s annual report.

Bezos’ team has been tight-lipped about where these millions are going. When the youngest son of Asia’s richest man married last July, performances by pop stars Rihanna and Justin Bieber pushed up the pricetag.

“How do you spend $40 million on a three- or four-day event?” Ezon said. ”You could bring headliners, A-list performers, great DJs from anywhere in the world. You could spend $2 million on an incredible glass tent that’s only there for 10 hours, but it takes a month to build," or expand the celebration to local landmarks.

There’s no sign Sánchez and Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, intend to take over any of Venice’s tourist-thronged hotspots. Still, intense hand-wringing about the prospect prompted their wedding coordinator, Lanza & Baucina, to issue a rare statement calling those rumors false.

On Thursday, a string of water taxis cut through the lagoon to bring Bezos, Sánchez and guests to the Madonna dell’Orto cloister as some onlookers cheered. Paparazzi followed in their own boats, trying to capture guests on camera — Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom — as police on jet skis patrolled.

Local media have reported the couple will hold a ceremony Friday on San Giorgio island, across the lagoon basin from St. Mark’s Square. Associated Press journalists circling the island Thursday saw workers assembling tents and private security personnel stationed at every pier, including a newly built one.

Media have also reported a reception Saturday in the Arsenale, a former navy base best known as a primary venue for the Venice Biennale.

‘No space’

There are some who say these two should not be wed in this city.

They characterize the wedding as a decadent display of wealth in a world with growing inequality, and argue it’s a shining example of tourism taking precedence over residents’ needs, particularly affordable housing and essential services. Venice is also one of the cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels from climate change.

About a dozen Venetian organizations — including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners and university groups — are protesting under the banner “No Space for Bezos,” a play on words referring to his space exploration company Blue Origin and the bride’s recent space flight.

Greenpeace unfurled a banner in St. Mark’s Square denouncing Bezos for paying insufficient taxes. Activists floated a bald-headed Bezos-inspired mannequin down a Venice canal atop an Amazon delivery box, its hands clenching fake cash.

Authorities — from Venice’s mayor to the nation’s tourism minister — have dismissed the outcry, saying it ignores the visibility and economic boost the wedding brings.

“There will be photos everywhere, social media will go wild over the bride’s dress, over the ceremony,” Italy’s tourism minister, Daniela Santanchè, told the AP.

“All of this translates into a massive free publicity campaign. In fact, because they will spend a lot of money, they will enrich Venice — our shopkeepers, artisans, restauranteurs, hotels. So it’s a great opportunity both for spending and for promoting Italy in the world.”

Philanthropy

As Amazon’s CEO, Bezos usually avoided the limelight, frequently delegating announcements and business updates to his executives. Today he has a net worth of $231 billion, according to Forbes.

In 2019, he announced he was divorcing his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, just before the National Enquirer published a story about an affair with Sánchez, a former TV news anchor. Sánchez filed for divorce the day after Bezos’ divorce was finalized.

He stepped down as CEO in 2021, saying he wished to spend more time on side projects, including Blue Origin, The Washington Post, which he owns, and his philanthropic initiatives.

Sitting beside Sánchez during an interview with CNN in 2022, he announced plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Last week, a Venetian environmental research association issued a statement saying Bezos’ Earth Fund was supporting its work with an “important donation.” CORILA, which seeks protection of the Venetian lagoon system, said contact began in April, well before any protests.

___

David Biller And Paolo Santalucia, The Associated Press

Biller reported from Rome. AP reporter Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco contributed to this report.