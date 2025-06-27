Here’s a list of all major airlines that have suspended flights to Middle East

An Air Canada plane taxies down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Many airline services remain disrupted in the Middle East arising from the 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took hold on Tuesday.

Air space closures and safety concerns continue to weigh on airline traffic in the region.

Below are some of the airlines that have canceled their flights to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline will proceed with flight cancellations from and to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil up to and including the early morning flight on September 8.

airBaltic

Latvia’s airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 had been canceled.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier is suspending its flights from Toronto to Dubai until August 4. It had previously postponed resumption of service between Canada and Israel to September 8.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline said that it has canceled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

Air France

The French flag carrier plans to resume its connections between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Tel Aviv, starting from July 7. It plans to resume its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut starting on June 28.

KLM said that it had canceled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 31.

Air India

The Indian airline will “progressively” resume flights to the Middle East starting June 24 and will resume flights to and from the east coast of the U.S. and Canada “at the earliest opportunity,” it said. Flights to and from Europe will also be reinstated from June 24.

Arika

The Israeli airline said all its flights to and from Israel are canceled until June 30, except to New York. Flights to Eilat are canceled until June 28.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and August 31.

El Al Israel Airlines

As of June 24, the Israeli airline began increasing flights and adding frequencies from key destinations. Starting next week, it added, flights will operate as scheduled, except for a few canceled flights.

Etihad Airways

Etihad said that it had canceled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15.

Emirates

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran and Iraq until and including June 30.

Finnair

The Finnish airline canceled its flights to and from Doha through June 30, as well as flight AY1982 on July 1. Finnair added that it was not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria, or Israel.

flydubai

The UAE airline said it was planning to resume its full schedule across the network from July 1. It will resume operations to Damascus and Tel Aviv on June 26.

British Airways

IAG-owned British Airways said that its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights to Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30. The airline also suspended flights to and from Doha up to and including June 25.

IAG’s low-cost airline, Iberia Express, had previously said that it had canceled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Iberia will resume its flights to Doha on June 27.

ITA Airways

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on Aug. 1.

Japan Airlines

The Japanese carrier canceled its flights to Doha until July 2.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Beirut until and including June 30 and to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until and including July 31. Flights to and from Amman and Erbil are canceled until and including July 11. The German airline added that it would also refrain from using airspace of the countries concerned until further notice.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline said that it had canceled flights to Iran until July 7 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan until July 4.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily canceled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

Ryanair

Ryanair said that it had canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv and to and from Amman until Oct 25.

Tarom

Romania’s flag carrier said that flights to Tel Aviv will resume starting on June 26 and added that flights to Beirut will restart on the night of June 27-28.

Tus Airways

The Cypriot airline said it has resumed operations to and from Israel.

United Airlines

The U.S. carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and August 1. Flights to Dubai between June 18 and July 3 may also be affected.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until Sept. 15 and was canceling flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until June 30. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Iranian and Syrian airspace until further notice.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus; compiled by Agnieszka Olenska, Elviira Luoma and Tiago Brandao, Editing by Matt Scuffham, Alison Williams.