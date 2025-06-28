How to make cleaning much easier

Cleaning tasks can take a lot of effort in ways that can be hard on your joints and muscles.

Fortunately, there are now robots that can do the vacuuming for you, mops that save you the trouble of filling up a heavy bucket of water, and sponges that cut down on the scrubbing needed to get pots grime-free.

In fact, Consumer Reports experts have tested a wide variety of tools and products and have plenty of advice about making cleaning painless. Here’s what to try to make a variety of cleaning tasks easier.

Keep helpful tools handy

A long-handled grabber can be useful for picking up items on the floor without having to bend down.

Microfibre dusters with extendable handles will allow you to dust the top of your ceiling fan blades or objects on high shelves without needing a step stool.

Keep your balance

Whatever household chores you have ahead of you, protect yourself from slips and trips.

Getting regular exercise, including strength training, can not only help you stay up to the challenge of various tasks but also help you improve your balance and avoid falls.

It’s also wise to wear sturdy shoes with nonskid soles, light the space you’ll be cleaning brightly, and keep high-traffic areas free of tripping hazards such as stray cords, loose rugs, and clutter.

Make mopping a cinch

If mopping feels like an ordeal, consider an electric steam mop. With these, hot water from the mop’s tank creates steam, which gets floors clean with less effort.

Use the right scrubbers

A good sponge can significantly cut down on scrubbing. For dishes, our evaluators liked the Skura Style Skrubby Sponge for its flexibility and ability to easily dispatch tough grime.

For grimy grout and food spills on stovetops, try a melamine foam sponge (aka a Magic Eraser). These abrasive sponges can take on tough stains and scum.

Outsource your vacuuming

While an upright or canister vacuum is still a necessity for deep cleaning (particularly for rugs and carpeting), a robotic vacuum can do lighter floor cleanups for you.

Many can be programmed to sweep at the same time every day.

By Catherine Roberts, Consumer Reports Senior Health & Food Reporter