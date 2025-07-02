Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 further off Mexico’s Pacific coast

This satellite image provided by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Flossie strengthened overnight then weakened again Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 m.p.h. (175 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based centre said Flossie was about 275 miles (445 kilometres) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 10 m.p.h. (17 km/h). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its centre is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening” surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.