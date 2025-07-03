Flossie weakens to tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Flossie is seen off the Mexican Pacific Coast on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (NOAA)

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Flossie weakened to a tropical storm Thursday off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It’s expected to remain offshore and dissipate Thursday, but swells, “life-threatening” surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

The Miami-based centre said Flossie was about 205 miles (330 kilometres) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 km/h). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but gradually weakened throughout Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press