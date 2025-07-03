‘It’s a joke’: Peruvians outraged after president doubles her salary

A protester holds a photo of Peru's President Dina Boluarte marked with the Spanish word for corrupt during a march to demand the government provide security against the rising violence in Lima, Peru, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

LIMA, July 3 - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will double her salary to the equivalent of some US$10,000 per month, angering many Peruvians who said the money would be better spent on alleviating poverty.

The economy minister announced late on Wednesday that the salary of Boluarte - whose approval ratings are among the lowest of any leader worldwide - had been increased to 35,568 soles ($10,067), about 30 times higher than Peru’s minimum wage.

The president’s salary had previously been fixed at 15,600 soles ($4,400), a level introduced in 2006 when former President Alan Garcia reduced it from 42,000 soles.

The minister said the salary hike had already been approved by the cabinet and should come into effect immediately. The government justified the increase by saying that compared with 12 counterparts across Latin America, her prior pay ranked 11th, above only that of the Bolivian president.

Reuters could not determine the accuracy of the government’s ranking, but an evaluation by the Rio Times last year showed Latin American presidents’ salaries ranging between $3,000 and $22,000, averaging at around $9,600.

However, Peruvians that Reuters spoke to were not impressed.

“It’s a joke,” pensioner Rolando Fonseca said outside a newspaper stand in the capital Lima. “There is extreme poverty all over Peru and the president needs to set an example.”

Peru’s economy has rebounded over the past two years, following a recession triggered by anti-government protests early in Boluarte’s term. However, poverty rates, which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, remain close to 30%.

Boluarte is set to finish her term in July 2026, after presidential elections scheduled for next April.

“She is about to leave and there is no need for her to increase her salary, she should be helping hospitals and sick children,” said Carmen Juarez, a Lima housewife.

Boluarte came to power in late 2022 after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was removed and arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress. Her approval ratings hover around 2% to 4%, according to recent polls by Datum and Ipsos Peru.

She has faced accusations of corruption, including allegations of illicit enrichment involving Rolex watches. She was also investigated over her role in overseeing the police and military reaction to the anti-government protests, in which over 50 people died.

Boluarte, 63, denies any wrongdoing.

Repeated efforts to impeach Boluarte have been stymied by conservative political parties that support her. Peru has had six presidents since 2018, and three are currently behind bars.

Opposition lawmaker Jaime Quito said he plans to promote an initiative in Congress to annul the pay rise.

“This is a mockery to a country that is facing such serious problems,” he said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)