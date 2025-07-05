Patriotism, protests mark Washington’s U.S. Independence Day Parade

Comments by the U.S. ambassador to Canada is casting doubt on whether a trade deal between Canada and the U.S. can be reached in July. Adrian Ghobrial explains.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Patriotic pageantry and multiple protests marked the United States’ July 4 Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

Thousands took part in the 249th celebration of American independence, taking to the streets and using their voices in different ways to mark the day.

John Babcock of Yarmouth, N.S., moved to the U.S. 25 years ago. Taking in the parade with his MAGA hat perched proudly on his head, he takes no issue with Trump’s recent tariffs.

“It’s been the best year I’ve ever had in business, I think, with the changes Trump has made. We’re going to see our most profitable year ever, even with some of the higher prices that we have to pay in tariffs,” said Babcock.

While marching bands passed along Washington’s Constitution Avenue, a group of more than 20 people gathered, protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent policy decisions with a reading from the Declaration of Independence.

“I think its important for us to go back to our founding documents, to our mission statement and refocus on that,” said organizer Jason Hellenberg.

When asked how he feels about the trade war initiated by the Trump Administration, Hellenberg shares that he doesn’t appreciate what he calls the “Trump trade war,” adding that Canada and the U.S. “have worked together for hundreds of years, and there’s no reason to screw up that relationship.”

Carolyn Smith, an architect from Ohio, tells CTV News from the parade route that Trump’s tariffs on Canadian building materials resulted in her being laid off just two months ago.

“The projects that I was working on are starting to feel the effects of that lack of access to materials” said Smith, who adds that she’s “deeply ashamed” of her country right now.

Though other Americans we spoke with who were celebrating the day shared their renewed sense of patriotism, which they say was in large part to their president.

On this fourth of July, nearly everyone who spoke to CTV News along the parade route shared their hope for a better future for their country. Though many remain divided, perhaps now more than ever before, they’re on the path towards a truly United States.