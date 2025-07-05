Tropical Storm Chantal forms off the coast of the Carolinas

The Atlantic Ocean, beach and houses are at Duck, Outer Banks, North Carolina, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast U.S. coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miamia says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the affected areas later Saturday.

At 9 a.m. EDT, the storm’s centre was located about 150 miles (240 kilometres) south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 240 miles (385 kilometres) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Chantal’s maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph (65 km/h). It was moving north at two mph (four km/h).

The centre of Chantal is expected to move across the coast of South Carolina on Sunday morning, the hurricane center said. Some additional strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast.

The Associated Press