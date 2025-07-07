Man killed after shooting at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in southern Texas

Officials work the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

McALLEN, Texas -- A 27-year-old man was killed Monday after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities said.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest when federal agents returned fire on Monday morning, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning. Rodriguez said police received a call about the shooting around 5:50 a.m. and that Mosqueda fired dozens of rounds.

The shooting took place at a facility across the street from McAllen International Airport, which was shut down as a precaution.

Law enforcement said afterward they found a second rifle, more ammunition and backpacks that the suspect had brought. Rodriguez said Mosqueda’s motive is currently unknown.

One officer was injured in the shooting, but Rodriguez said it was unclear if the injury was from shrapnel or a bullet.

Mosqueda allegedly pulled up to the facility in a white two-door sedan. Rodriguez said something was written on the car, possibly in Latin, but “what it means, or whether or not it is an underlying reason for him being here, I do not know.”

Mosqueda was linked to an address in Michigan, but was reported missing from a Weslaco, Texas, address around 4 a.m. Monday. Weslaco is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the Border Patrol facility.

“An hour and a few minutes later, he was at this particular location opening fire on the federal building and our federal agents,” Rodriguez said.

Additional information about the missing person report, including who reported it and the circumstances, was not immediately made available.

Going forward, the FBI will be handling the investigation, Rodriguez said.