X CEO Linda Yaccarino testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with other social media platform heads on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, to discuss child safety online. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk-owned social platform X, said on Wednesday she would step down from the top role in a surprise move.

Yaccarino took the top job at X in 2023 to help Musk execute his vision to transform the platform.

Prior to becoming the CEO of X, Yaccarino spent several years modernizing the ad business of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment

