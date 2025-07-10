ADVERTISEMENT

Grok AI to be available in Tesla vehicles next week, Musk says

By Reuters

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session on of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Grok AI will be available in Tesla vehicles next week “at the latest,” the EV maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, said in a post on X on Thursday.

Musk’s AI startup xAI launched Grok 4, its latest flagship AI model, on Wednesday. While Musk had earlier said Tesla vehicles would be equipped with Grok, the billionaire CEO had not shared a timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI chatbot has been in hot water this week after social media posts on its X account were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Maju Samuel))