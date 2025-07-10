Wisconsin police find drugs in bag labelled ‘Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs’

A photograph of all the items confiscated from the vehicle by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. (Facebook/Pleasant Prairie Police Department)

Wisconsin authorities found drugs, guns and money in a bag labelled – wait for it – “Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs,” which led to the arrest of two people.

In a post on Facebook, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said officers located a vehicle in connection with a wanted person and realized “there was a lot more going on that just a warrant” when they made contact.

K9 Chase, a police dog unit used primarily in pursuit of a suspect, was brought to the scene, who subsequently alerted the officers on the vehicle, leading to a probable cause search.

Police found cocaine, a loaded firearm, a quantity of U.S. currency and a combination of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle during the search. All the items were found in a bag labelled, ironically, “Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs.”

Two 37-year-old men from Kenosha, Wis., were arrested on the scene, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Thanks to our officers for staying alert and keeping dangerous items off the streets!” the post reads.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department for a comment.