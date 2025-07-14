4 people were killed in a small plane crash near London Sunday, police say

Plumes of smoke are seen above London’s Southend Airport after a small plane crash was reportedly involved in a collision. (@AGUSSROMAGNOLI via X)

LONDON -- Police say four people died aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday.

Essex Police said Monday that work is continuing to identify the victims, none of whom are British.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air operated by Dutch firm Zeusch Aviation had flown from Athens, Greece to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend. It was due to return to its home base of Lelystad, in the Netherlands, on Sunday evening. The 23-metre turboprop plane came down moments after takeoff and burst into flames.

Zeusch Aviation operates medical evacuation and transplant flights as well as aerial mapping and private charters, according to its website.