Teddy bear with alleged human skin sparks investigation, seller says it was a ‘prank’: report

DarkSeed Creations says its 'human skin teddy bear,' made from latex, was used in a California prank that drew media attention. (DarkSeed Creations via Etsy)

The discovery of a teddy bear wrapped in what looked like human skin has sparked a police investigation in Southern California, a local news outlet reported.

San Bernardino County investigators arrived outside an AMPM convenience store in Victorville, Calif., at around noon Sunday following reports of human remains, according to KTLA, which covers Los Angeles and the Southern California region, in an online article. Victorville is about a 1.5-hour drive northeast of Los Angeles.

“A coroner investigator has taken possession of the object, and the investigation is continuing,” Mara Rodriguez, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, was quoted as saying in the report.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately respond Monday to CTVNews.ca‘s request for comment and more information.

Robert Kelly, the artist and owner of DarkSeed Creations, an Etsy shop specializing in horror culture and special effects, said in a Facebook post Sunday that one of its “skin bears” was used in a prank, referring to a news report about the incident.

Kelly said he shipped the bear to Victorville, Calif., last week and “did not have any knowledge of the buyers (sic) intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me.”

In a separate post on DarkSeed Creations’ Facebook page Monday, Kelly wrote that authorities did not contact him yet about the investigation.

DarkSeed Creations sells its “human skin teddy bear,” which is made of latex, for $236.02 on its Etsy shop.