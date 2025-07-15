CoreWeave commits US$6 billion to Pennsylvania data centre amid Trump AI push

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CoreWeave plans to spend up to US$6 billion on building a new artificial intelligence data centre in Pennsylvania, as part of a push by U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain the country’s edge in the booming technology sector, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares of the AI cloud computing firm rose more than 8% in premarket trading.

CoreWeave’s investment adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars companies have committed to expanding AI infrastructure in the United States, amid growing energy and computational demands and Trump’s drive to onshore AI supply chains.

The announcement will be made during a CEO roundtable with Trump at Senator Dave McCormick’s inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, the company said in a statement.

Trump is expected to announce US$70 billion in AI and energy investments on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

“The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless, and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen U.S. leadership,” said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator.

The data centre will initially use 100 megawatts (MW) of power, with potential to expand to 300 MW.

The project is expected to create about 600 jobs during construction, with about 70 full-time technical and operational positions at launch.

Last month, cloud giant Amazon.com said it plans to invest at least US$20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand its data centres.

The announcement comes a week after CoreWeave agreed to acquire crypto miner Core Scientific in a deal valued at about US$9 billion, as it seeks the energy and data centre capacity needed to power surging AI demand.

---

Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Tasim Zahid