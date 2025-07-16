Royal rapprochement? What a possible reunion between Harry, Meghan and King Charles could mean

CTV Royal Commentator Afua Hagan says the possible meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles is to ‘open the door for reconciliation.’

Afua Hagan is a contributor to CTVNews.ca, focusing on the Royal Family. Based in London and Accra, Hagan is a regular commentator on the royals across a variety of international outlets, and is a leading voice on diversity in Britain.

The mere whisper of a potential reunion between King Charles III and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is enough to stir headlines around the world.

It’s a tantalizing prospect – a fractured family potentially finding common ground again. But beyond the tabloid speculation and royal watchers’ wishful thinking, what would a rapprochement between Harry, Meghan and the King actually mean? And what would it take to get there?

Let’s be honest, the wounds run deep. Since stepping back as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have aired grievances that shook the foundations of the monarchy. From the Oprah interview to Harry’s memoir, Spare, their story has been one of pain, estrangement, and a search for independence.

King Charles, meanwhile, has largely remained silent in public — the royal “never complain, never explain” mantra intact — but those close to him suggest a father quietly yearning for reconciliation.

Now, in the wake of the King’s ongoing cancer treatment and a more subdued royal schedule, the door to rebuilding relationships may be creaking open. Health crises often prompt families to re-evaluate priorities. For Charles, reconciling with his youngest son could be a way of both healing personal heartbreak and strengthening the House of Windsor’s long-term image.

The secret-not-so-secret-in-a-pub-garden meeting unfolded at the Royal Over-Seas League, a members’ club just three minutes from King Charles’ London residence, Clarence House.

Meredith Maines, Prince Harry’s chief of staff and communications director, flew from Montecito, California specifically for this crucial meeting. Liam Maguire, who manages the Sussexes’ U.K. public relations, joined her. The King’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, represented the monarch’s interests.

Palace sources emphasized the casual nature of the gathering, saying there was “no formal agenda, just casual drinks.” All the same, this marked the first in-person meeting between Maines, Maguire, and Andreae, creating a direct communication channel between both households.

Andreae brought a thoughtful touch to the meeting. He arrived with a gift from Berry Bros & Rudd, the wine merchant that has served the Royal Family since 1760. This subtle gesture carried deep meaning, given gift-giving’s ceremonial importance in royal traditions.

“A channel of communication is now open for the first time in years, though there’s a long road ahead,” revealed a source close to the proceedings.

News outlets captured images of the trio as they talked in the sunshine on the club’s first-floor garden terrace. The atmosphere seemed cordial and relaxed in the 26°C (78°F) weather as they participated in what observers called the “first step towards reconciliation.” The trio moved their discussion indoors after 10 minutes for more privacy – but the news was already out.

Royal sources told me, “This whole summit means very little without Prince William at the table.” But royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that “The King would never have made these moves without William’s support and understanding.” This hints at the heir’s quiet approval. Both sides seem tired of conflict, and this meeting could mark the monarchy’s first step toward mending its most visible family rift.

The key thing is this: Any reunion has to be far more than a simple photo-op. It would need to be authentic, sincere, and devoid of PR choreography. That’s a tall order in a monarchy that has long traded in symbolism over substance.

The Sussexes, having built a life in California and forged an identity outside the royal fold, are no longer beholden to the same rules. Any overture would have to respect their autonomy, the fact that they are happy in Montecito and have shown no interest in returning as working royals. That, in itself, may challenge the traditional hierarchy the Firm is built on.

Security remains the biggest hurdle to complete reconciliation. Harry has made it clear that he can’t bring his family to the U.K. without proper protection. His planned September visit to WellChild events might give father and son their first chance to meet face-to-face in 18 months.

But families don’t heal overnight. The path to reconciliation looks challenging, especially when you consider Prince William’s role in this family dynamic. Royal experts say true healing must include the heir to the throne. The peace process seems delicate.

There’s also the public to consider. British opinion remains divided. Some see Meghan and Harry as victims of a rigid, outdated institution; others completely disagree. A reunion – even a quiet one – would likely be read as a powerful message of forgiveness and change. It could signal that the monarchy, under King Charles, is capable of evolving in real, emotional terms.

The world watches closely as this diplomatic outreach unfolds. The monarchy would benefit from peace, as family conflicts go against its core values of duty and unity. Harry’s words ring true, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Still, this isn’t just about three people simply sitting down for tea at Sandringham. It’s about trust. It’s about whether Harry and Meghan feel truly heard. Whether the King can look beyond palace protocol and embrace a new kind of fatherhood. And whether the Firm, so long focused on survival, can finally embrace vulnerability as a strength.

A royal rapprochement won’t undo the past. But it could mark the start of something new – not just for the family, but for the monarchy itself.