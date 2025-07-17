Who are the Druze and why does Israel say it is hitting Syria for their sake?

Druze gunmen stand next to a checkpoint a day after clashes between members of the minority Druze sect and pro-government fighters left at least four people dead in the southern suburb of Jaramana, Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Violence in Syria pitting the Islamist-led government against members of the Druze community has put a spotlight on the small but influential minority. Straddling Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Druze occupy a special niche in the region’s complex politics.

Israel has cited protecting the Druze as a reason for attacking forces from the Islamist-led government this week.

Who are the Druze?

The Druze are Arabs who follow a religion derived from a branch of Islam. They maintain a degree of secrecy about the practice of their faith that emerged in the 11th century and incorporates elements from Islam and other philosophies, emphasizing monotheism, reincarnation and the pursuit of truth.

Some hardline Sunni Muslims deem them heretics. Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, an Islamist who once belonged to al Qaeda, called them part of the Syrian fabric and vowed to protect their rights in a speech on Thursday.

Where do they live?

Syria’s Druze are concentrated in the southwest in the Sweida region bordering Jordan and in areas of Quneitra province, near the occupied Golan. They also reside in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana. In Israel, Druze reside primarily in the north and the occupied Golan. In Lebanon, they are concentrated in mountain regions, including Chouf and Aley, and others such as Hasbaya in south Lebanon.

How do they fit into regional politics?

Though a small minority, the Druze have often played an outsized role in the politics of countries where they live.

In Israel, the Druze number 150,000. Unlike Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel, many Druze Arabs serve in the Israeli military and police, including during the war in Gaza, and some have reached a high rank, meaning their voices cannot be easily ignored by Israel’s political leadership.

While most Druze in Israel identify as Israeli citizens, more than 20,000 living in the occupied Golan still identify as Syrians and have close ties to family on the other side of the border.

Facing calls from Israeli Druze to help Syrian Druze, Israeli leaders have cited protecting them as a reason for attacking Syria repeatedly this year.

Syria’s Druze population is estimated to number around 1 million people. They held some protests against Bashar al-Assad after the eruption of the war in 2011 but there was little conflict between them and Damascus as it focused on trying to crush the uprising in Sunni-majority areas.

Since Assad was toppled in December, friction with the Islamist-led authorities has ignited fighting several times.

While some Druze leaders have urged accommodation with Damascus, others have come out strongly against Sharaa, notably Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajari, who urged resistance to government forces and appealed to world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during this week’s violence.

Some Druze figures have criticized this approach.

Lebanon’s Walid Jumblatt, one of region’s most prominent Druze politicians, has rejected the notion that Israel is protecting Syria’s Druze. He has warned against calls for international protection and called for Syrian national unity.

What is driving Israel’s intervention?

Israel bombed Syria frequently when Assad was in power, seeking to roll back the influence established by Iran and Iran-backed groups that deployed there to help him fight rebels.

Israel has painted the new Syrian government as a jihadist threat, saying it won’t allow it to deploy forces into southern Syria. Israel has said it wants to avoid any hostile build-up at its border, whilst also vowing to protect the Druze minority.

Israeli troops have also seized Syrian territory adjoining the occupied Golan Heights since December.

Sharaa on Thursday said Israel was promoting division among Syrians, accusing it of seeking to “dismantle the unity of our people,” saying it had “consistently targeted our stability and created discord among us since the fall of the former regime.”

(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer in Jerusalem and Laila Bassam in Beirut; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair and Sharon Singleton)