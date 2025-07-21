Prescription weight loss medication linked to eating disorders in boys and men: study

Prescription weight loss medication use has been linked to significantly higher rates of eating disorders in adolescent boys and men, according to a new study.

Led by Kyle Ganson, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s faculty of social work, the study focuses on an often overlooked population and raises new concerns about the use of high-profile medications like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss.

“While these medications are typically prescribed for diabetes or obesity, their off-label use for weight loss has become popular,” Ganson said in a news release from the University of Toronto. “Our findings underscore potential psychological implications for young men.”

The study analyzed survey data from 1,543 boys and men from Canada and the U.S. who were between the ages of 15 and 35. While only 1.2 per cent of the sample reported using prescription weight loss medication in the past 12 months, they were much more likely to report eating disorder attitudes and behaviours than others, such as loss of control while eating (63.2 per cent versus 36.2 per cent), binge eating (63.2 per cent versus 34.1 per cent) and purging via vomiting (15.8 per cent versus 5.6 per cent).

The study also found that boys and men who used the medication were typically older, had a higher body mass index, and were more likely to identify as not being white or heterosexual.

“Boys and men are frequently left out of the conversation about eating disorders and body image pressures, but this study makes clear that they are not immune to the risks,” Ganson said.

The study was published earlier this month in the journal Eating Behaviors.

“There is a greater need to describe the prevalence of use among understudied populations, as well as identify associations with eating disorder attitudes and behaviours,” the study explained. “Health and mental health care professionals should be cognizant of the associations found in this study to ensure proper eating disorder assessment and intervention are provided to individuals, including boys and men, who use prescription weight loss medication.”