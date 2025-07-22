New Prince George photo released to mark his 12th birthday

The new picture was posted by Prince George's proud parents on their official social media platforms. (Josh Shinner/The Prince and Princess of Wales/X via CNN Newsource)

A new photo of Prince George has been released by Kensington Palace to mark the young royal’s 12th birthday.

In his final birthday before hitting his teens, George – who is second in line to the British throne – can be seen looking happy and relaxed in the new image published on the palace’s official social media channels Tuesday.

George can seen posing by a wooden gate in a rural-looking setting, wearing a white checkered shirt and a brown fleece gilet, with a friendship bracelet around his left wrist.

“Happy 12th birthday to Prince George!” reads the caption on X, followed by an emoji of a birthday cake.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a short video montage of all three of their children to mark the occasion. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the children laughing as they play outside. At one point, George and Charlotte are seen carrying their younger brother.

George’s birthday celebrations come just over a week after the prince and his 10-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to the throne, made an appearance at the men’s finals at Wimbledon, accompanied by their parents.

Their younger brother, Prince Louis, was not around to watch Italian Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz of Spain from the Royal Box at the world-famous tennis ground in south London.

It has become a tradition for the Prince and Princess of Wales to mark their children’s birthdays by sharing a new image.

Many of the past portraits have been taken by Kate, who is an enthusiastic amateur photographer, but this shot is credited to British photographer Josh Shinner, who also took the birthday shot of George’s younger brother, Louis, which was released for his seventh birthday back in April.

Other professional photographers whose images of the family have previously been released include Mario Testino, Chris Jackson and Millie Pilkington.

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.