Russia says it is monitoring reported positioning of U.S. nuclear weapons in U.K.

A guard patrols in front of the walls of the Kremlin at dusk in Red Square, during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Russia said on Tuesday that it detected a rise in international tensions and was monitoring developments after Britain’s Times and Telegraph newspapers reported that the United States had stationed nuclear weapons in Britain for the first time since 2008.

Asked about the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We see a line towards escalation of tensions, towards militarisation, including nuclear militarisation.”

He added: “Our relevant departments are monitoring developments in this area and formulating tasks to ensure our security against the backdrop of what is happening.”

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey)