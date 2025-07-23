German toddler dies after water slide fall in Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia -- A German toddler died after falling from a water slide on Croatia’s northern island of Rab, police and media said Wednesday.

After the accident, on Tuesday afternoon, the child was flown from Rab to the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka for treatment, but doctors could not save her, said a police statement.

The circumstances of the accident were being investigated, the statement added.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that the child was a toddler.

Local media reported that the little girl slipped from her father’s arms on the slide at the aquapark in Lopar, and fell on the concrete surface.

Germans are the main tourists among more than 20 million who visit Croatia annually, heading mostly to its pristine Adriatic coast.