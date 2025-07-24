Canada still working toward Aug. 1 trade deal deadline, LeBlanc says, as U.S. senator casts doubt

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is still working toward an Aug. 1 deadline to reach a trade deal with the United States, amid the prime minister’s signalling this week that the priority is a better deal over a timely one.

LeBlanc’s comments — speaking to reporters following a meeting with U.S. senators in Washington on Thursday — come as current and former ambassadors have cast doubt on the likelihood of reaching a comprehensive deal by next Friday.

“We’re going to continue to work towards the Aug. 1 deadline,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to be back here again next week, but all of these deadlines are with the understanding that we’ll take the time necessary to get the best deal that we think is in the interest of the Canadian economy and Canadian workers.”

LeBlanc also said the government is working to support sectors most affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, while negotiating an agreement before those levies are set to increase.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s deadline to reach a new economic deal with the U.S. — pushed back from an earlier mid-July date — is looming, as is Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Canadian goods that are not compliant with the countries’ free trade agreement to 35 per cent.

“I think that it’s important for us to recognize that there is a time when the deal is the right deal, and it’s important for us to be in a position to continue negotiating until we get to that point,” LeBlanc said.

U.S. senator ‘not sensing’ deal by Aug. 1

LeBlanc also met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Wednesday after meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators in Ottawa on Monday.

Among them was Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, who told reporters in Washington on Thursday that she believes all parties want to see a deal soon, and to “get to a better place with our trade relationship.”

“It’s hard right now when your neighbours are feeling that there is a hostile environment coming out of the country that they thought they could count on and could trust,” Murkowski said. “And so, for a lot of reasons, I think it’s important that we be able to get beyond these tariffs and these trade issues.”

Murkowski added she’s encouraged by the ongoing “engagement,” both with U.S. senators visiting Ottawa and LeBlanc making the trip to Washington.

“I wish that I could say it feels good, that this is all going to be taken care of before the first of August, but I’m not sensing that,” she also said.

The senator said the Canada-U.S. relationship goes beyond trade, but rather includes “other combined and shared interests,” including security and defence, pointing to Norad and the Arctic as examples.

Deal by deadline ‘highly unlikely’: former ambassador

The trade war with the U.S. — and the status of negotiations with the Trump administration — also dominated discussions amongst Canada’s premiers, who’d gathered for three days of meetings in Huntsville, Ont. this week.

Carney joined the premiers on Tuesday, largely to dig into the subject and indicating he’s prioritizing getting “the best deal” over the timeline.

Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton also said he believes it’s “highly unlikely” Canada and the U.S. will reach a “comprehensive deal” before Trump raises tariffs.

“It may take longer, and I think it probably will,” MacNaughton said in an interview on The Vassy Kapelos Show across the iHeart Radio network on Wednesday.

MacNaughton — who served as Canada’s diplomat in Washington throughout the original CUSMA negotiations during Trump’s first term — said he anticipates it could take several months.

Current ambassador foresees agreement by Labour Day

The current U.S. ambassador to Canada, however, said that if the two countries don’t hash out a deal by Aug. 1, he doesn’t anticipate it’ll take much longer than that.

Pete Hoekstra made the comments at the annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region Foundation summit in Bellevue, Wash., on Monday.

“We know we’re going through change, but we also know that that’s going to come to an end, whether it’s Aug. 1, I don’t see extending a lot past that,” Hoekstra said, in a video of the event obtained by CTV News. “I’d be surprised if we were still talking about it on Sept. 1.”

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), meanwhile, is up for review next year.

With files from CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur, Abigail Bimman and Noah Wachter