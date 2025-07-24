LeBlanc ‘encouraged’ after meeting with Lutnick, lawmakers ahead of tariff deadline

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

WASHINGTON — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he’s feeling “encouraged” after meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and American lawmakers in Washington, D.C., ahead of next week’s tariff deadline.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap Canada with 35 per cent tariffs if there’s not a deal by Aug. 1 but the White House has said it would not include goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada is also being hit with Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, and will be impacted by copper tariffs that are also expected to kick in on Aug. 1.

LeBlanc says Ottawa will take the time necessary to get the best deal in the interest of Canadians, indicating a new economic and security arrangement may not materialize by Trump’s deadline.

LeBlanc says he will return to Washington next week for additional meetings.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s hopeful for a return to normal relations with Canada but doesn’t sense there will be a deal before Trump’s deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

