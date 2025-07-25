1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting

Police vehicles are seen on the scene of a deadly shooting at a University of New Mexico residence that put the campus into lockdown. (KOAT)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where authorities said the suspect remains at large. They shut down the campus and told students to shelter in place.

Gunshots were fired at the Casas del Rio dormitory complex, the university said in a statement. The wounded person’s injuries were not life-threatening, it said.

“The suspect remains at large and may still be on campus,” said the statement, posted at about 6:30 a.m. An initial alert was posted at about 3 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus,” the university added.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating,” it said.

Details on the two victims were not released.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year.

The Associated Press