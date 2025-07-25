School roof collapse in western India kills 7 children and injures at least 21

The Indian flag flies at the High Commission of India in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

NEW DELHI — The roof of a government middle school building collapsed Friday in India’s western state of Rajasthan, killing 7 children and injuring at least 21, a senior police official said.

The collapse occurred soon after the students had reached their classrooms and were about to start the school assembly, said police official Amit Kumar.

It is still unclear what caused the roof to collapse.

The school, located in Piplod village of Jhalawar district, has students studying up to eighth grade, or what is called a middle school in India.

A total of around 35 students were present when the roof collapsed. All seven fatalities were students from seventh and eighth grade, Kumar said. The injured have been transported to two local hospitals for treatment.

The office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the accident in a social media post, calling it “tragic” and “deeply saddening.”

“My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour,” the statement read, adding that authorities are providing “all possible assistance.”

____

The Associated Press