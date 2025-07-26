Canada condemns Hong Kong arrest warrants targeting pro-democracy activists

FILE - A pedestrian looks at the police reward notices for the arrest warrants issued for eight pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for alleged national security offenses in Hong Kong, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)

The Canadian government on Saturday condemned Hong Kong authorities issuing arrest warrants for pro-democracy activists based overseas.

“The individuals targeted yesterday under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law in Hong Kong include Canadians and people with close ties to Canada,” the government said in a statement.

“This attempt by Hong Kong authorities to conduct transnational repression abroad, including by issuing threats, intimidation or coercion against Canadians or those in Canada, will not be tolerated.”

Hong Kong’s national security police announced arrest warrants for 19 activists based overseas, accusing them of subversion under a stringent law, marking the largest such tally yet.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; editing by Diane Craft